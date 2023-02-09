One year after the launch of its wealth business, Apollo Global Management (Apollo) is eyeing more Asian markets this year as it seeks to expand its alternatives solutions, including semi-liquid strategies. That is according to Edward Moon, managing director and head of Asia Pacific global wealth management at the private equity group. “In 2022, we raised just under US$2 billion…
Alts Agenda – Apollo: “Never been a better entry point for U/HNWIs”
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Alts Agenda: Goldman Sachs PWM on exclusive PE offerings and top manager selections
16 January 2023
Alts Agenda – J.P. Morgan PB’s semi-liquids are the tonic for market volatility
12 December 2022
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
3 November 2022
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
Neuberger Berman on the strategies U/HNWIs choose to blunt inflation
23 August 2022
Reasonable valuations make compelling case for private market entry: US$600B firm
9 August 2022
Exclusive
Apollo makes senior Greater China hire to bolster APAC wealth team
18 July 2022
Exclusive
UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team
14 July 2022
Ex-HSBC alts head joins Ares WM to lead Asia business
8 June 2022
Exclusive
PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM
27 May 2022
J.P. Morgan PB alts head for Southeast Asia joins US$79B PE firm
13 April 2022
How Blue Owl Capital hopes to tap into growing appetite for alts among Asia’s wealthy
16 February 2022