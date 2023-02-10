Exclusive
Text size

Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 February 2023
Julius Baer adds ex-ABN AMRO banker in Singapore

Julius Baer has bulked up its Greater China Singapore team with three hires from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has learned. Bringing over 20 years of wealth management experience, Shirley Law has joined the Swiss pure play as group head for Greater China Singapore. Law was most recently market leader Singapore at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, she was a senior banker…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News