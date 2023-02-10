Julius Baer has bulked up its Greater China Singapore team with three hires from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has learned. Bringing over 20 years of wealth management experience, Shirley Law has joined the Swiss pure play as group head for Greater China Singapore. Law was most recently market leader Singapore at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, she was a senior banker…
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 February 2023
