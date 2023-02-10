Text size

HSBC GPB appoints ex EFG banker as NRI head

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 February 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has hired a former EFG banker as a team head focusing on NRI clients. Based in Singapore, Manoj Ramarao has joined the bank as managing director and senior team head for Global India, responsible for the Global India RM coverage team in Southeast Asia. Romarao will report to Anthony Hingley, managing director, and market…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News