HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has hired a former EFG banker as a team head focusing on NRI clients. Based in Singapore, Manoj Ramarao has joined the bank as managing director and senior team head for Global India, responsible for the Global India RM coverage team in Southeast Asia. Romarao will report to Anthony Hingley, managing director, and market…
HSBC GPB appoints ex EFG banker as NRI head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Ex Citi veteran starts as HSBC WPB head for Singapore
19 January 2023
HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia
21 December 2022
EFG Bank’s Global South Asia head resigns
17 November 2022
UBP appoints former HSBC banker as North Asia head in leadership reshuffle
9 November 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB nabs SEA banker from UBS
4 November 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022
Julius Baer loses veteran NRI banker
19 August 2022
HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi
9 August 2022
Standard Chartered appoints new PB head for India
15 July 2022
HSBC GPB hires North Asia market head from UBS
22 June 2022
Singapore banker joins Standard Chartered as SE Asia market leader
17 June 2022