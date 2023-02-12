Exclusive
Emirates NBD Private Bank seeks to build bridge from Dubai to Singapore

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 February 2023

Emirates NBD Private Bank hopes Dubai’s advantage as a safe haven will attract Singaporean clients to book their assets in the Middle East, which has seen an increase in capital flows from Europe amid the war in Ukraine. In this endeavour, the private bank at the end of 2022 appointed a Dubai investment veteran Syed Yahya Sultan as head of…

