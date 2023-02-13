Exclusive
Text size

Maybank Singapore hires Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 February 2023

Maybank Private Bank Singapore has hired a Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Kieran Leong joined the Malaysian lender in February, and runs a Greater China team in Singapore, people familiar with the matter said. Leong arrives from Credit Suisse, where he spent two years as a senior client advisor. Before that, he worked…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News