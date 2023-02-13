Maybank Private Bank Singapore has hired a Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Kieran Leong joined the Malaysian lender in February, and runs a Greater China team in Singapore, people familiar with the matter said. Leong arrives from Credit Suisse, where he spent two years as a senior client advisor. Before that, he worked…
Maybank Singapore hires Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 February 2023
