Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 13 February 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutche Bank IPB) has continued its ambitious hiring spree in Asia-Pacific, naming former BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) and Credit Suisse heavyweight bankers as market heads for North Asia. Kevin King and Stella Lau have been named managing directors and market heads of North Asia wealth management at the German private bank, according…

