Market volatility, interest rates and inflation continue to be the main concerns for fund selectors in Asia, with most of these professionals looking to add products focused on government bonds, infrastructure and private equity. Fund selectors in the region remain optimistic for the year ahead, with 73% saying they will maintain or increase their average return assumptions of 8.8%, according…
Bonds, ESG, alternatives: What fund selectors are eyeing in 2023
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 14 February 2023
