Text size

Jupiter Asset Management names new head of Asia

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 14 February 2023

Jupiter Asset Management, the UK fund manager with AUM of US$53 billion, has named a new head of Asia. Madeline Han, previously head of Southeast Asia, has been promoted to the role effective 9 February. Based in Singapore, Han will report to Mathias Mueller, head of International. She will lead the Asia team and be responsible for the expansion of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News