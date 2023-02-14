Jupiter Asset Management, the UK fund manager with AUM of US$53 billion, has named a new head of Asia. Madeline Han, previously head of Southeast Asia, has been promoted to the role effective 9 February. Based in Singapore, Han will report to Mathias Mueller, head of International. She will lead the Asia team and be responsible for the expansion of…
Jupiter Asset Management names new head of Asia
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 14 February 2023
