Clients are asking wealth managers more questions about relocation and residency planning following the pandemic, wealth managers at UBP told Asian Private Banker. UBP’s Asia business has a focus on serving UHNWIs and family offices in its offshore hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore. According to Fan Choi, UBP’s head of wealth planning, North Asia, based in Hong Kong, the long…
Clients asking wealth managers how to relocate in wake of pandemic: UBP
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 14 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
No appetite for “cookie cutter” approach on family offices: EFG
7 February 2023
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse
13 January 2023
Leo Wealth nabs senior banker from Pictet WM
9 January 2023
Wealth planning plays a vital role in succession: Deutsche Bank IPB
5 December 2022
How Julius Baer is focusing on wealth protection amid global changes
14 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: How technology empowers wealth managers
1 November 2022
iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up
5 October 2022
Leo Wealth responds to growing demand for US tax planning solutions with Tokyo office
30 August 2022
Law firms weigh in on the rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore
24 August 2022
Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients
4 July 2022
RBC WM sees wealth planning as a journey of discovery: Vivian Kiang
27 May 2022
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022