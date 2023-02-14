Text size

Why Goldman Sachs AM favours millennial consumers post-COVID

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 February 2023

In the post-COVID-19 world, we have all become a little bit millennial. This is one reason why Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is bullish on stocks that capture millennial spending habits, describing this as one of the mega trends for 2023. Alexis Deladerriere, head of international developed markets, equity, at GSAM, in his recent visit to Hong Kong explains why:…

