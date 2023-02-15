Exclusive
Text size

Ex Deutsche Bank WM SE Asia head resurfaces at venture capital firm

By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 February 2023
Chow Shang-Wei

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s former Southeast Asia head has resurfaced at a venture capital company, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Chow Shang-Wei recently joined Singapore-based Vertex Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter. Prior to his appointment at Vertex Holdings, Chow was head of wealth management for SEA at Deutsche Bank, where he spent two years. Asian Private Banker…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News