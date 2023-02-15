Text size

Singapore tax break a “unique opportunity” – major MFO

By Daniel Shane, editor | 15 February 2023
Photo by Katt Yukawa on Unsplash

Singapore’s new tax incentive scheme for philanthropic donations has been lauded for its “immense potential” to attract further UHNWI capital to the Southeast Asian city-state, by Raffles Family Office, a major multi-family office which operates in Singapore and Hong Kong. In its 2023 budget announced this week, Singapore’s Ministry of Finance said it would introduce a tax incentive scheme for…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News