Exclusive
Text size

UBP CEO: The skills private bankers need to survive in 2023

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 16 February 2023
Guy de Picciotto, UBP

Decades ago private bankers could survive with a limited investment skill set and a good network, but today they have to master several layers of expertise on top of relationship management skills, Guy de Picciotto has observed. Starting with investment knowledge, bankers also need tax and estate planning, and now sustainability expertise, de Picciotto, who has been UBP CEO since…

