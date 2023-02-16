Text size

Lombard Odier looks to tap Japan’s onshore wealth with Mizuho tie-up

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 February 2023
Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash

Lombard Odier will deepen its presence in Japan’s onshore wealth market via a tie-up with Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho), in the latest example of how the Swiss pure play is using such alliances to penetrate further into Asia-Pacific. Through the agreement, which was announced on Thursday, Mizuho will distribute Lombard Odier’s wealth management product offerings and services in the onshore…

