Lombard Odier will deepen its presence in Japan’s onshore wealth market via a tie-up with Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho), in the latest example of how the Swiss pure play is using such alliances to penetrate further into Asia-Pacific. Through the agreement, which was announced on Thursday, Mizuho will distribute Lombard Odier’s wealth management product offerings and services in the onshore…
Lombard Odier looks to tap Japan’s onshore wealth with Mizuho tie-up
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions launches infrastructure strategy in Asia
7 February 2023
Ex-Lombard Odier APAC CIO and Hong Kong CEO joins Swiss fund house
7 November 2022
Exclusive
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
Exclusive
HNWIs face wider generational divide: Lee Wong of Lombard Odier
2 August 2022
Lombard Odier nabs ex-UBS banker as Asia private clients head
4 July 2022
Exclusive
Wealthy investors down under are going global: Vincent Magnenat and Justin Greiner
22 June 2022
Exclusive
Lombard Odier nabs senior private banker from Julius Baer
15 June 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
HSBC GPB launches biodiversity DPM in partnership with Lombard Odier
4 May 2022
Exclusive
Prospect of US$27T in China onshore wealth tantalises international PBs
21 March 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Our quantitative approach shields clients from volatility: David Loo of Lombard Odier
11 March 2022