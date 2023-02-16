China’s stock market began to rally in November last year, and Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) believes that for any investor that hasn’t yet participated and is waiting for the next sell-off to jump in, there likely won’t be a better time than now. The German lender was cautiously optimistic on China last year, but became more…
CIO Insight – No better China entry point than now: Deutsche Bank IPB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 February 2023
