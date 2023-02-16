Text size

Standard Chartered wealth management income down 17% for FY22

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 16 February 2023

Standard Chartered reported a 17% decrease in wealth management income for 2022 due to risk-adverse customer sentiment and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, the Asia-focused bank announced on Thursday. For 4Q2022, wealth management income fell 19% YoY on a constant currency basis. “As we go into 2023, we are optimistic that as these factors recede, the wealth management business can…

