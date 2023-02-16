Standard Chartered reported a 17% decrease in wealth management income for 2022 due to risk-adverse customer sentiment and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, the Asia-focused bank announced on Thursday. For 4Q2022, wealth management income fell 19% YoY on a constant currency basis. “As we go into 2023, we are optimistic that as these factors recede, the wealth management business can…
Standard Chartered wealth management income down 17% for FY22
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 16 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
China will be growth engine of global economy in 2023: Standard Chartered WM
20 January 2023
StanChart’s 3Q2022 profit climbs despite drop in WM income
26 October 2022
Exclusive
Standard Chartered nabs NRI veteran from UBS
8 September 2022
StanChart posts strong 2Q2022 earnings despite wealth management struggles
29 July 2022
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
20 July 2022
Exclusive
Chandrima Das is leaving Standard Chartered Wealth Management
11 May 2022
Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints
28 April 2022
Standard Chartered Bank names new Taiwan WM head
11 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Standard Chartered names new India WM head
1 March 2022
Standard Chartered makes raft of appointments for CPBB in Asia
22 February 2022