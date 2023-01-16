Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management (PWM) exceeded its five-year average for annual fundraising in 2022 and significantly increased the number of offerings across different private equity (PE) strategies for clients in Asia. “We continued to expand our platform and grow our business in Asia in 2022 despite more challenging market conditions,” Lily Chan, head of Alternative Capital Markets Group Asia…
Alts Agenda: Goldman Sachs PWM on exclusive PE offerings and top manager selections
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Alts Agenda – J.P. Morgan PB’s semi-liquids are the tonic for market volatility
12 December 2022
Premium Pickers – How UBP pushes alternatives to the forefront: Edouard Hoepffner
19 October 2022
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
Exclusive
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years
19 September 2022
Exclusive
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
Premium Pickers – Illiquid or semi-liquid alts? That is the question for this private bank
22 July 2022
Exclusive
UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team
14 July 2022
Exclusive
PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM
27 May 2022
Premium Pickers – Add PE and real estate amid volatile markets: Akshay Prasad of Nomura
25 May 2022
“We have no exclusivity agreement with GPs”: Pictet’s Grégoire de Rham on manager selection
27 April 2022
Premium Pickers – Julius Baer’s Jeffrey Tam nails post-pandemic megatrends
22 April 2022
Alt selections that narrow the return gap in private banking portfolios
16 March 2022