Alts Agenda: Goldman Sachs PWM on exclusive PE offerings and top manager selections

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 January 2023

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management (PWM) exceeded its five-year average for annual fundraising in 2022 and significantly increased the number of offerings across different private equity (PE) strategies for clients in Asia. “We continued to expand our platform and grow our business in Asia in 2022 despite more challenging market conditions,” Lily Chan, head of Alternative Capital Markets Group Asia…

