US$463B IAM opens office in Hong Kong and names head of sales

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 January 2023

Allspring Global Investments, a US independent asset manager with more than US$463 billion in AUM, has opened an office in Hong Kong. Linda Luk has joined the new office as the firm’s new head of sales for North Asia, making her responsible for executing Allspring’s sales strategy and servicing clients in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan. Luk has almost 30…

