WRISE’s aggressive hiring strategy to deepen client relationships: Derrick Tan

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 January 2023

The former CEO of Bank of Singapore in Hong Kong has led an aggressive growth strategy at his new IAM business, WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE), since it was licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the middle of 2022. “We are ramping up relationship building by hiring experienced advisors to provide contextualised and customised insights to clients,” Derrick Tan,…

