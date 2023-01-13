The former CEO of Bank of Singapore in Hong Kong has led an aggressive growth strategy at his new IAM business, WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE), since it was licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the middle of 2022. “We are ramping up relationship building by hiring experienced advisors to provide contextualised and customised insights to clients,” Derrick Tan,…
WRISE’s aggressive hiring strategy to deepen client relationships: Derrick Tan
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse Indonesia senior client partner departs
28 November 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore adds PGIM Asia core property strategy
31 October 2022
Yachts and private jets: Derrick Tan’s new IAM wants to shake up WM
24 August 2022
Singapore IAM aims to give UHNWIs total control and transparency over their wealth
15 August 2022
Exclusive
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
5 August 2022
Credit Suisse losses deepen in 2Q22 as Thomas Gottstein stands down
27 July 2022
Client-centric from the start: Alison Law on the service model of Hang Seng PB
4 July 2022
UBS GWM appoints head private client segment for Singapore
6 June 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB adding two wealth hubs in China, hiring 100
26 May 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – How to deepen penetration in Asia-Pacific amid market volatility
4 May 2022
UBP nabs products specialist from Julius Baer to head sales and client trading team
11 April 2022
These Asian private banks were the most aggressive in recruiting senior staff last year
4 February 2022