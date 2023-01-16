Text size

Schroders gets green light to establish China fund company

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 16 January 2023

Schroder Investment Management (China) Limited has received regulatory approval to set up a wholly foreign-owned public fund management company in mainland China as it steps up its expansion plans in the country, the British asset manager with GBP 615.2bn in AUM has announced. According to Lieven Debruyne, Schroders’ global head of distribution, the creation of the new company is vital…

