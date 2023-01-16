Exclusive
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia hires four new Greater China RMs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 January 2023

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (PWM) Asia has bolstered its Greater China team with four hires in Hong Kong and Singapore, Asian Private Banker has learned. Sasha Zhao, Echo Hu and Sarah Si become relationship managers for Greater China coverage in Hong Kong. Zhao and Hu joined as executive directors, with Si named as a vice president. They all arrive…

