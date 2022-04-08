Text size

China’s latest COVID lockdowns send chill through private bank portfolios

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 8 April 2022
Medical staff in white hazmat suits on a Shanghai street (iStock photo by Getty Images)

At the start of 2021, China’s 5.5% growth target seemed plausible. Four months in, it looks unattainable as two of President Xi Jinping’s signature strategies are backfiring on Asia’s largest economy. The first miscalculation was thinking that the last 17 months of financial tumult wrought by crackdowns on Big Tech could be easily reversed. Even as Beijing throttles back on…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News