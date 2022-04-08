Exclusive
Text size

Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 April 2022

Private bankers in March were busy planning their moves after having received their bonuses. Asian Private Banker reveals the bonus picture this year and the current market trend. Of the private banks in Asia, multiple headhunter sources observed that wealth continuum players such as Citi and HSBC this year have paid a more modest bonus than peers. Reliable sources indicate…

