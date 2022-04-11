Exclusive
UBP nabs products specialist from Julius Baer to head sales and client trading team

By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 April 2022

Swiss pure-play UBP has named a new head of sales & client trading for Asia from Julius Baer, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Based in Singapore, Roger Meier joined UBP in early April. He will report to Dimitri Platonoff, head of treasury & trading Asia. In his new role, Meier will help build the strategic…

