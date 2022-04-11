Swiss pure-play UBP has named a new head of sales & client trading for Asia from Julius Baer, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Based in Singapore, Roger Meier joined UBP in early April. He will report to Dimitri Platonoff, head of treasury & trading Asia. In his new role, Meier will help build the strategic…
UBP nabs products specialist from Julius Baer to head sales and client trading team
By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 April 2022
