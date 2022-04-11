Exclusive
“We don’t believe in advisory”: Why Leo Wealth puts DPM at its core

By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 April 2022

When it comes to discretionary portfolio management (DPM), Leo Wealth is truly putting its money where its mouth is. The US-based independent asset manager (IAM) does not provide any form of advisory services because it is a “strong believer” in DPM, according to CIO Harmen Overdijk. “Why do we believe in DPM? Because we believe we can be much more…

