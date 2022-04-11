Standard Chartered Bank has named a new Taiwan head for its wealth management business, according to a statement on Monday. Samrat Khosla, who was most recently the India head for wealth management, will relocate to Taiwan on May 1. He replaces Terry Chen, whose last day is June 30, a spokesperson confirmed. Khosla will report to Kate Lin, head of…
Standard Chartered Bank names new Taiwan WM head
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 April 2022
