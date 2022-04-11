Mattia Garrati, deputy head private banking international (PBI) at Julius Baer, will expand his responsibilities and succeed Alberto Maria Martinelli, team head PBI, who has relocated from Singapore to Switzerland to take on a new role, the bank said on Monday. Martinelli will build a new team focused on business acquisition and business development of international clientele. He will be…
Julius Baer expands private banker’s role as team head relocates
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 April 2022
