Text size

Julius Baer expands private banker’s role as team head relocates

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 April 2022
Julius Baer adds ex-ABN AMRO banker in Singapore

Mattia Garrati, deputy head private banking international (PBI) at Julius Baer, will expand his responsibilities and succeed Alberto Maria Martinelli, team head PBI, who has relocated from Singapore to Switzerland to take on a new role, the bank said on Monday. Martinelli will build a new team focused on business acquisition and business development of international clientele. He will be…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News