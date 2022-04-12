Exclusive
Pictet picks two equity partners from Asia wealth and asset businesses

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 April 2022

For the first time ever, Pictet Group has appointed two equity partners from its Asia ex-Japan businesses, highlighting the importance of the region for the company, Asian Private Banker has learned. The Swiss pure play has brought its number of equity partners to 50, after adding Alex Ng, CEO Hong Kong branch and head of North Asia of Pictet Wealth…

