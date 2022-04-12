Citi has a new head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management (GWM), according to a Tuesday press release. Currently the Citi CEO for Hong Kong and Macau, Angel Ng will head Citi’s integrated wealth platform serving clients across the wealth continuum. She remains based in Hong Kong and reports to Peter Babej, Asia Pacific CEO, and Jim O’Donnell, global CEO…
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 April 2022
