Text size

New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 April 2022

Citi has a new head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management (GWM), according to a Tuesday press release. Currently the Citi CEO for Hong Kong and Macau, Angel Ng will head Citi’s integrated wealth platform serving clients across the wealth continuum. She remains based in Hong Kong and reports to Peter Babej, Asia Pacific CEO, and Jim O’Donnell, global CEO…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News