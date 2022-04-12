Exclusive
Thematics AM captures growing interest in metaverse with thematic fund launches

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 April 2022
With its launch of five thematic funds in Hong Kong, Paris-based Thematics Asset Management (Thematics AM) is hoping to capitalise on growing private client interest in trends such as the metaverse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. The funds target themes including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the metaverse, safety and security, the subscription economy, and water. They will be available to…

