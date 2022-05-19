Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 May 2022

This week: Fidelity International favours ASEAN equities and Chinese treasuries; UBP and Goldman Sachs expect slower global and China growth Fidelity International favours ASEAN equities and Chinese treasuries Fidelity International is “holding back and being cautious” in terms of Chinese equities and global credit amid a recent sell-off in almost all major asset classes. The investment manager anticipates that rising…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News