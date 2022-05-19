Text size

Ex-Pimco Greater China head to lead Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions in Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 May 2022

A former Pimco Greater China wealth veteran has joined Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions as it is expanding its business in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Canada. As head of Greater China, based in Hong Kong, Stacie Wang will be responsible for developing relationships with financial institutions and driving business development across the region. Wang was most recently head of Greater…

