Temenos is expecting that up to 20% of banking revenues could shift to new players by 2025, Max Chuard told delegates at the Temenos Community Forum 2022 held in London this week. Speaking during the opening plenary, the CEO said customer expectations and disruptive technologies have caused the banking value chain to disintermediate. Many new players — such as challenger…
Watch out, banking revenues could shift to new players by 2025
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 May 2022
