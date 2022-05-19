Text size

Citi Global Wealth appoints new COO as part of growth ambitions

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 May 2022

Citi Global Wealth Management (Citi GWM) has named a veteran banker as its new COO, in a bid to drive global growth in its wealth franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker on Thursday. Valentin Valderrabano will start the New York-based role in July and will move from Korea to the US in the summer. As…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News