Returns and downside protection draw HNWIs to convertible bonds

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 18 May 2022
Asian investors have taken to convertible bonds, especially those underlying tech firms. U/HNWIs are warming to the alternative returns and additional downside protection of this less traditional asset class, which for decades was largely held by institutional investors. “The convertible bond market has grown significantly following elevated primary activity in 2020 and 2021 — two years with some of the…

