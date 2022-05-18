Exclusive
AQUMON bets its algorithms offer the best way to optimise client portfolios

By Carly Lau, reporter | 18 May 2022
Photo by PiggyBank on Unsplash

The evolving digital wealth management industry can fill the gap in traditional wealth management offerings, believes Kelvin Lei, the former investment banker who built the AQUMON wealth tech platform. The CEO and co-founder of AQUMON bemoaned the fact that when banks targeting HNW and affluent clients focus on “product sales”, what these banks are doing is not about portfolio management…

