CIO Weekly – Why this investor thinks it’s time buy China consumption stocks

This week: All eyes on China consumption recovery: MegaTrust Investments; Easing COVID-19 restrictions creates opportunities: BNP Paribas; More headwinds for non-US equities: Nuveen All eyes on China consumption recovery: MegaTrust Investments China A-shares in sectors including consumption, technology, healthcare and financials are set to outperform amid global market turmoil, according to one prominent boutique investor, who has pointed to recovering…