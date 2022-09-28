Veteran private banker Tee Fong Seng will step down as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management Asia, with Victor Aerni to take on the role from 1 July 2023, the Swiss pure-play said on Wednesday. Tee, who has led Pictet Wealth Management’s business in Asia since July 2019, will remain as vice chairman of the board of directors of Bank Pictet…
Pictet WM names new Asia CEO as Tee Fong Seng steps down
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 28 September 2022
