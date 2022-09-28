Text size

Pictet WM names new Asia CEO as Tee Fong Seng steps down

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 28 September 2022

Veteran private banker Tee Fong Seng will step down as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management Asia, with Victor Aerni to take on the role from 1 July 2023, the Swiss pure-play said on Wednesday. Tee, who has led Pictet Wealth Management’s business in Asia since July 2019, will remain as vice chairman of the board of directors of Bank Pictet…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News