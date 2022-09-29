BNY Mellon has named a new Australia country executive, according to an announcement on Thursday, as the US investment manager seeks to build out its presence in the Land Down Under. The appointment of Geoff Hodge is effective immediately upon regulatory notification. Hodge will lead BNY Mellon’s team in Australia with a focus on how the fund manager can add…
BNY Mellon names Australia country executive
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 29 September 2022
