Credit Suisse’s Thailand onshore wealth management head has taken up an additional role in two offshore markets, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Edwin Tan, the current market leader & wealth management head for Thailand onshore, will take on additional responsibilities to oversee the offshore Thailand and Vietnam coverage teams starting 1 October. In his expanded…
Exclusive
Credit Suisse’s Thailand WM head takes new role
By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 September 2022
