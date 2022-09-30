Exclusive
Text size

What’s the winning formula for StanChart? New HK WM head shares secrets of business rebound

By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 September 2022

When Alson Ho arrived at Standard Chartered in April, it was amid a challenging time for Hong Kong’s banking industry, as the city had just faced a severe fifth-wave of COVID-19. However, Ho also joined the bank as its wealth business was seeing a strong rebound – thanks to a comprehensive product suite and deft blend of a high-touch service…

