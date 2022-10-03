Exclusive
“Product impact first”: How a US$900m Credit Suisse strategy tackles ESG

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 October 2022
Frey Holger, Credit Suisse

Holger Frey takes an ESG-focused approach to investing. When the Credit Suisse portfolio manager screens for companies he wants to gain exposure to, his first question is: “What is the environmental benefit of their product?” Corporate governance is another important factor he considers, but he really wants to know how the company is innovating to solve environmental challenges. That is…

