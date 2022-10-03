Exclusive
Hong Kong ends hotel quarantine. What next for the Asian wealth hub?

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 4 October 2022

Recent events have made for quite a split screen for Hong Kong. One was that the city was finally scrapping its tough COVID-19 hotel quarantine rules. The other was research showing that Singapore had overtaken Hong Kong as Asia’s top financial centre. Ending lengthy hotel isolation policies for inbound travels has been a point of contention for banks remaining committed…

