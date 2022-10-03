Recent events have made for quite a split screen for Hong Kong. One was that the city was finally scrapping its tough COVID-19 hotel quarantine rules. The other was research showing that Singapore had overtaken Hong Kong as Asia’s top financial centre. Ending lengthy hotel isolation policies for inbound travels has been a point of contention for banks remaining committed…
Hong Kong ends hotel quarantine. What next for the Asian wealth hub?
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 4 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Law firms weigh in on the rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore
24 August 2022
Easier quarantine policy won’t end Hong Kong’s economic woes: Fitch Ratings
10 August 2022
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
12 July 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Exclusive
Hong Kong regulators prep schemes to boost data transparency
10 May 2022
Shadow Banker – Golf and client dinners back on the menu as Hong Kong eases COVID-19 curbs
22 April 2022
Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push
8 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
CITIC tie-up will help us capture Greater China wealth: Hong Kong IAM
1 April 2022
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on Hong Kong, Common Prosperity and the onshore opportunity
16 March 2022
Exclusive
As Hong Kong buckles under fifth COVID wave, BNP, HSBC and UBS explain philanthropic advisory services
25 February 2022
Pictet adds senior bankers across Hong Kong and Singapore
15 November 2021