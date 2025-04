Deutsche Bank Private Bank has appointed a COO for emerging markets following the exit of Sudhir Nemali, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Effective immediately, Alain Bernasconi has been named as COO for emerging markets, Deutsche Bank Private Bank, according to a memo co-sent by Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets, and Yiping Li, global COO…

