DPM Corner – How Julius Baer uses scientific approach to generate value

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 14 June 2023

While market sentiment may be dented, Julius Baer believes its scientific approach to discretionary portfolio management (DPM) will lead to consistent investment performance across market cycles. When Ancus Mak arrived at Julius Baer in 2017 to build up the DPM presence in North Asia, he only had a small team. Now his team has grown in size with strong DPM…

