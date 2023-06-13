While market sentiment may be dented, Julius Baer believes its scientific approach to discretionary portfolio management (DPM) will lead to consistent investment performance across market cycles. When Ancus Mak arrived at Julius Baer in 2017 to build up the DPM presence in North Asia, he only had a small team. Now his team has grown in size with strong DPM…
Exclusive
DPM Corner – How Julius Baer uses scientific approach to generate value
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 14 June 2023
Related News
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as Southeast Asia team head
12 June 2023
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as team head for Southeast Asia
2 May 2023
Julius Baer hires Singapore NRI team head from StanChart
29 March 2023
Julius Baer appoints group head for Greater China
1 March 2023
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
10 February 2023
Exclusive
Julius Baer looks to the future to generate investment choices
24 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business
1 September 2022
Julius Baer loses veteran NRI banker
19 August 2022
Julius Baer hires from HSBC to strengthen markets division
19 July 2022
Julius Baer nabs fixed income specialist from Pictet
11 July 2022