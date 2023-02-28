DPM Corner – Bonds are back for Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) is seeing increasing demand for bond-focused discretionary portfolio management (DPM) mandates in 2023, with new mandates already attracting over EUR500 million (US$537 million) in assets in less than a year. “Bonds are back and we have a lot of demand for 100% buy-and-watch [bond] profiles (fixed maturity bond portfolios that fully invest in fixed income),”…