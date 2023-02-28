Exclusive
Text size

DPM Corner – Bonds are back for Indosuez Wealth Management

By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 February 2023

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) is seeing increasing demand for bond-focused discretionary portfolio management (DPM) mandates in 2023, with new mandates already attracting over EUR500 million (US$537 million) in assets in less than a year. “Bonds are back and we have a lot of demand for 100% buy-and-watch [bond] profiles (fixed maturity bond portfolios that fully invest in fixed income),”…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News