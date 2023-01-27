Family offices in mainland China will increasingly look to set up shop in Hong Kong in 2023 following the re-opening of the world’s second-biggest economy, according to a leading academic in this field. However, more work still needs to be done to attract family offices. Professor Winnie Peng, director of the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family…
Why China’s family offices are setting their sights on Hong Kong in 2023
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
How one US$1.2bn Hong Kong FO is setting its sights on Singapore
20 December 2022
Why wealthy families are “absolutely not” leaving Hong Kong
1 November 2022
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
24 October 2022
How China’s “new wealth” is fuelling family office demand
19 October 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022
Exclusive
China’s largest wealth manager on moving beyond seeking returns in its family office business
16 September 2022
Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022
Why Singapore is a “rising star” for China’s family offices
25 July 2022
Why the China mid-cap market is winning over family offices
24 June 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022
“Money doesn’t lie”: Raffles founder on Hong Kong’s future as a family office hub
28 March 2022
VC investing in Asia is a sweet spot which family offices do not want to miss
2 March 2022