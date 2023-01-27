Exclusive
Text size

Why China’s family offices are setting their sights on Hong Kong in 2023

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 January 2023

Family offices in mainland China will increasingly look to set up shop in Hong Kong in 2023 following the re-opening of the world’s second-biggest economy, according to a leading academic in this field. However, more work still needs to be done to attract family offices. Professor Winnie Peng, director of the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News