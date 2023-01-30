Exclusive
Text size

Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 January 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) has hired a new head of South-east Asia from Credit Suisse, the German lender said on Monday. Johanes Oeni, Credit Suisse’s current market group head for Indonesia and Malaysia, will join Deutsche Bank IPB from April. Based in Singapore, Oeni will report to Young Jin Yee, head of IPB APAC and be…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News