Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) has hired a new head of South-east Asia from Credit Suisse, the German lender said on Monday. Johanes Oeni, Credit Suisse’s current market group head for Indonesia and Malaysia, will join Deutsche Bank IPB from April. Based in Singapore, Oeni will report to Young Jin Yee, head of IPB APAC and be…
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 January 2023
