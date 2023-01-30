Text size

Former HSBC private banking veteran joins US$3 billion IAM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 January 2023

A former HSBC veteran has joined Singapore-based independent asset manager Lighthouse Canton to drive its Greater China business, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Kenneth Yeo joins Lighthouse Canton as managing director and senior client partner for Wealth Management, focusing on Greater China clients, according to a post by the IAM on LinkedIn. Before joining Lighthouse Canton, Yeo worked in senior…

