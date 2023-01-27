ASEAN is big… and getting bigger in portfolios?

This is a sponsored article from J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Amid the current challenging time for global equities, Southeast Asia has been a relative bright spot1. This is in part due to the rebound in growth2 as the region’s economies reopen and transition to living with COVID-19.

The ongoing recovery in tourism has helped to buoy growth, with China’s eventual reopening likely to provide a fresh boost in demand. China is Southeast Asia’s largest trading partner3 and accounts for more than 20% of tourists in the region.

Chart 1: ASEAN has been a clear bright spot for global equities amid a difficult 2022



Source: Bloomberg. Data as of 09.12.2022. Indices are in US dollar terms. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current and future returns.

While slowing external demand and tighter financial conditions could pose challenges to the near-term cyclical outlook, secular growth themes remain robust, supporting the long-term case for Southeast Asia equities.

Making the most of the demographic dividends of a young & growing population

At US$3.3 trillion in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has grown into the world’s fifth largest economic bloc and the third largest in Asia3. The regional grouping of 10 nations, which is also the fourth biggest trading group4 globally, has been gaining momentum with its mix of old and new economies.

With a population of 663.9 million, ASEAN is the third most populous market after China and India3, and comprises nearly 9% of the world’s population. The region enjoys favourable demographics, with a relatively young and growing working population. Almost half of its people are below 30 years of age and its sizeable labour force is estimated to peak only in 2045, some three decades after China5, as illustrated below.

This young, digitally savvy, productive and growing work force provides a long runway for growth as the region propels forward from a relatively low base.

Chart 2: ASEAN’s working age population estimated to peak only in 2045, 30 years after China



Source: Maybank KE, United Nations “World Population Prospects 2019”

Note: Working age defined as 15-64 years of age, ASEAN-6 refers to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations. They are for illustrative purposes only and serve as an indication of what may occur. Given the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forecasts, projections or other forward-looking statements, actual events, results or performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated. Provided to illustrate macro trends, not to be construed as research or investment advice.

Long runways for growth as the region propels from several “lows”

Low banking penetration With over 70% of the population either unbanked or underbanked6, there is ample room for growth for financial services in ASEAN amid rising affluence. Digital technologies are expected to unleash the growth potential of the sector with banks working actively to digitally transform, using technology to simplify account opening processes, enhance banking experience and expand access to banking services. Rising interest rates amid an inflationary environment, more robust loan demand and increased adoption of technology should augur well for the sector, such as some banks in Indonesia7. ASEAN’s e-commerce penetration has been low The relatively low penetration of e-commerce in the region also implies plenty of scope for growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of adoption of digital services, with ASEAN’s internet economy projected to grow to more than US$360 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025, from an estimated US$170 billion at the end of 20218. This growth is largely propelled by a fast-growing base of digital consumers and merchants as well as accelerating penetration of e-commerce and food deliveries. Accelerating digital adoption and connectivity could drive opportunities in new economy areas. Foreign ownership is near record lows ASEAN equities remain an underappreciated asset class, with foreign ownership hovering near record lows9. Flows into ASEAN have lagged North Asia for some time, but green shoots are emerging. For one, the region remains well-placed for increasing foreign direct investments on account of meaningful improvements in the ease of doing business and favourable demographic profiles. This is especially pertinent as companies look for new locations to diversify supply chains. Investment opportunities in “old economy” sectors as well as a multitude of “new economy” businesses — including beneficiaries of the digitalisation and decarbonisation megatrends, may stoke renewed interest in what had been a seemingly unloved region for some time. Ample room for growth in the path to decarbonisation Carbon neutrality is gaining ground among companies across Asia, and this transition is presenting new investment opportunities in ASEAN. Currently, a significant share of power generation in the region comes from fossil fuels, such as coal, natural gas and oil. Due to the global shift to less carbon-intensive energy generation, there is ample runway for growth in renewables in ASEAN. Renewable energy could account for a 35% share of installed power capacity by 2025 and the region may need about US$360 million of investment in the power sector alone to help meet this target10. Additionally, resource-rich locations in ASEAN could be important beneficiaries of the decarbonisation megatrend as global demand accelerates for important minerals such as nickel — critical in stainless steel and electric vehicle (EV) battery production. Indonesia, for instance, holds the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, accounting for a quarter of global production11. Some locations in the region have also begun introducing policies to encourage the purchase and use of EVs, which presents new investment opportunities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASEAN benefits from long-term structural trends such as favourable demographics, rising banking penetration and an acceleration in digital adoption and connectivity. ASEAN equities are a distinct subset of Asia and as such, a dedicated ASEAN portfolio may be a more impactful way to access these opportunities as wider Asian strategies tend to be dominated by other markets.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a leading specialist in Southeast Asian markets, with a dedicated team of five ASEAN investment professionals with an average of 17 years of industry experience12, managing an all-weather strategy of ASEAN equities.



